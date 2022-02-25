GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GDS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GDS’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of GDS opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. GDS has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth $1,455,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in GDS by 26.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth $8,767,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in GDS by 14.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

