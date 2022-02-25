Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $655.91

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 655.91 ($8.92) and traded as low as GBX 460 ($6.26). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 485 ($6.60), with a volume of 16,676 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 655.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.09.

In related news, insider Andrew Paul Wass sold 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.93), for a total transaction of £12,045,000 ($16,381,068.95).

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

