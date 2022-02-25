Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Apostolos Zafolias Sells 1,614 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $44,640.20.

NYSE:GNK traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,345. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $834.31 million, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

GNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 540,813 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $8,110,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 385,166 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $5,317,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

