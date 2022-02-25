Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Sells $44,640.20 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $44,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,345. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

GNK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 680,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 207,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

