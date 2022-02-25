Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Insider Robert E. Hughes Sells 1,888 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $37,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 1,416,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,345. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

