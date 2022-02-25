Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 1,416,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 207,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 58,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 461.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 55,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.