General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,252,848 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $32,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1,093.0% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,511 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $92.54 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

