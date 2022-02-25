General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 318,857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.54 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

