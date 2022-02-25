General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,687,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,688,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of General Electric worth $998,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78,960 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.