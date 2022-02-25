Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GBIO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,299. The company has a market cap of $278.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $41.86.

GBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair lowered Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 253,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Generation Bio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Generation Bio by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 135,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

