Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
GBIO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,299. The company has a market cap of $278.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $41.86.
GBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair lowered Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.
Generation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
