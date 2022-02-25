Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. Gentherm accounts for about 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 1.13% of Gentherm worth $30,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 230.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after buying an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Gentherm by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 124,238 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at about $8,711,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,510 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average is $85.58. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

