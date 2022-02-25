GeoCoin Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $484,110.25 and approximately $921.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,097.12 or 0.99920013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.00270807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00065155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

