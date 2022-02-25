Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,416 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGLE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $717.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

