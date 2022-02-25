Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Romeo Power worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Romeo Power by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,457,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after buying an additional 3,901,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after buying an additional 660,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 376,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

NYSE RMO opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Romeo Power, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $258.89 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMO shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

In related news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $2,102,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Romeo Power (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.