Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Chico’s FAS worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 111,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 618,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,376,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,330,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

