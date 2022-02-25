Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.40 Million Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Oppenheimer worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 17.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 12.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OPY opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

