Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.73 Million Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.98% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $933,905 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

