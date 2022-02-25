Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 66,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 101.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 71.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of HY opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $648.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $98.99.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

