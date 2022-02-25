Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of i3 Verticals worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in i3 Verticals by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

IIIV opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

