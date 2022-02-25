Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Regional Management worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE RM opened at $49.90 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $494.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

