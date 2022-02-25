Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $232,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,965 shares of company stock worth $13,070,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

ITOS opened at $35.81 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.48 and a beta of 2.06.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.