Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,305 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 159,425 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of U.S. Silica worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97,184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 716,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in U.S. Silica by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after acquiring an additional 404,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $879.94 million, a P/E ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 3.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

