GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.06

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and traded as high as $14.85. GeoPark shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 263,452 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $880.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.