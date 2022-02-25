Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. Gerdau has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $7.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Gerdau during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter.

Gerdau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.