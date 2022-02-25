Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Gevo stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 480,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,839. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $623.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 3.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gevo by 531.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gevo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

