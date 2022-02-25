Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $2.95. Gevo shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 172,746 shares traded.

The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gevo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,577,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gevo by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 153,785 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 242,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $597.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.11.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

