Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $2.95. Gevo shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 172,746 shares traded.
The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $597.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.11.
About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.
