Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cfra raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
