Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.22. 50,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,271,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

