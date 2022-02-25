Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.06 and last traded at $55.06. Approximately 9,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 961,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

