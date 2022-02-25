Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 730,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 268,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

