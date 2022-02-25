Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.45

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.45 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13.24 ($0.18). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 12.38 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,502 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The company has a market cap of £35.02 million and a P/E ratio of 21.45.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Company Profile (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.