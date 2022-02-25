Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glaukos in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $54.25 on Friday. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after acquiring an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,779,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

