Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $442.75

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 442.75 ($6.02) and last traded at GBX 440.30 ($5.99), with a volume of 58356173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.25 ($5.74).

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLEN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.12) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.48) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 490 ($6.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.39) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.78) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 470.63 ($6.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 398.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.17. The stock has a market cap of £57.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Glencore Company Profile (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

