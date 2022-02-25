Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.00) Per Share

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee expects that the company will earn ($4.00) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $30.20 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $46.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 63,408 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

