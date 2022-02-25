Global Blue Group (GB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE GB opened at $6.53 on Friday. Global Blue Group has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Global Blue Group worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

