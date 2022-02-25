Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS – Get Rating) were down 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 132,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 489,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The company has a market cap of C$50.20 million and a P/E ratio of -10.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28.
About Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.