Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS – Get Rating) were down 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 132,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 489,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of C$50.20 million and a P/E ratio of -10.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28.

About Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS)

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.

