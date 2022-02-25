Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,145 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,748,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,852,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $73.75 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

