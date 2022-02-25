Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 170,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.03. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
About Globalstar (Get Rating)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
