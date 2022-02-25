Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 170,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.03. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 736,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 488,436 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 307,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,508,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,940 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

