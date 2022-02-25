Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.09. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 66,317 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,835 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

