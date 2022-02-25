GNY Hits Market Capitalization of $32.50 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. GNY has a market cap of $32.50 million and $27,785.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

