Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by 116.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GORO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,837. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GORO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gold Resource by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

