Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Lowered to C$0.95 at TD Securities

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 52.85% from the stock’s previous close.
GSV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
CVE:GSV traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.02. 102,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,636. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of C$1.81 and a 52-week high of C$3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
