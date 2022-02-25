Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 186,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 60,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94.

Get Goldcliff Resource alerts:

About Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project located in Lyon County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Nevada Rand gold and silver project located in Mineral county, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcliff Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcliff Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.