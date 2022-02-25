Goldcoin (GLC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.80 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Goldcoin has a market cap of $6.80 million and $36,822.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00282721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,885,959 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

