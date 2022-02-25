Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 1,556,272 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,413 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 52.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

