Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 1,556,272 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.14.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
