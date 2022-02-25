Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 19,443 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Unitil worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,697,000 after buying an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 68.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Unitil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

UTL stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

