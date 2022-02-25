Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Noodles & Company worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 32.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a PE ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

