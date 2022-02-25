Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,697 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Financial Institutions worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISI stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions Profile (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

