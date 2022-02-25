Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 107,036 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,036 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

