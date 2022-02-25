Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 120,453 Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 250.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAH opened at $8.14 on Friday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Profile

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

